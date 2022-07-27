A campaign that aims to combat hunger in the community – the Empty Bowls fundraiser – comes back to Bowling Green on Sept. 15.
Soup, bread, a beverage and a locally made ceramic bowl are what community members will get for a minimum donation of $15. Money raised from the Empty Bowls lunch will be donated to local food pantries, according to Caleb Wheat, a pastor at the St. James United Methodist Church, which is the organizer of the fundraiser.
Wheat said the church wants the community to place orders online at emptybowlsbg.com before Sept. 12 to take part in the campaign.
Orders will be ready for pickup at St. James United Methodist Church at 575 Winfield Drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Another option is workplace delivery, which will be available for orders of five or more lunches.
“Walk-in” lunches will also be an option, but their availability will depend on how long soup and bowl supplies last, Wheat said.
This year, bowls for the fundraiser were made by professional and amateur potters from southcentral Kentucky, as well as students and volunteers. Some of the bowls that will be given out along with lunch were made at the recent Create a Bowl event, which was organized by the Warren County Public Library.
Thirty people showed up at the library’s Bob Kirby Branch to create two bowls with the help of Kate Harris, a local potter, and “all had a lovely time,” said Laura Beth Fox-Ezell, a youth service manager at the library.
The number of tickets for the Create a Bowl event was limited, and Jennifer Bailey, marketing and communications manager at the library, said the limit was reached quickly.
The event was “an opportunity to learn something new, come together, be creative, benefit a good cause and give back to the community,” Fox-Ezell said.
This year, the goal of Empty Bowls is to raise at least $15,000, Wheat said.
Empty Bowls is “a really awesome opportunity for the community to come together and have an impact on real needs,” Wheat said. “It is something worth celebrating.”