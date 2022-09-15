Ramona Whittaker, left, and Jean Nofsinger, center, pick out their favorite clay bowls for their lunch during the annual Empty Bowls event at St. James United Methodist Church in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The event, now in its tenth year, aims to raise funds and awareness to fight hunger throughout the community. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
The 10th annual Empty Bowls of Bowling Green event to fight hunger was Thursday at St. James United Methodist Church.
The event features local artists, students and community members creating hundreds of clay bowls and serving warm meals to raise funds and awareness to end hunger in the community.
After switching to a lunch-time event with primarily delivery orders last year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the event returned this year with a mix of delivery and carry-out orders.
“This year, we’ve opened it up to this hybrid so we could be back together again,” Empty Bowls program coordinator Robin Ciochetty said.
Each lunch consisted of a handmade bowl, soup, a roll, cookies and water.
“Everything’s been donated,” Ciochetty said. “All of the soup is donated, the supplies are donated, the water, the rolls, the cookies – everything’s been donated.”
St. James United Methodist Church member Garry Taylor, who founded the Empty Bowls fundraiser in Bowling Green, started the event with his church after realizing the need both across the country and locally.
“It’s always been part of the goal to not only provide food for the people who need it, but also to help make the community aware of the problems out there,” he said. “I had no idea when I got started thinking about it 10 years ago. In fact, 10 years ago, it was one in four people across the country (facing hunger), including here. Over the years, we’ve gotten it down to 1 in 6, which is still a lot, but it’s better.”
With the help of many local sponsors, including Warren County Public Schools and Graves Gilbert Clinic, the event has grown and gotten more community members involved.
“What’s been exciting about this is it started when Garry brought this idea to our church and it was our church that did it exclusively the first few years, then we got more community people involved,” Ciochetty said. “So we have about 20 different people who are all involved throughout our community. Our two partners, the Synergy Center and HOTEL Inc., are both very involved in our community. So it’s exciting, all of these volunteers are from all different places.”
All funds raised by the event will be donated to local food pantries and charities that focus on feeding those in need.
“We’re making a difference,” Taylor said, “but you can’t make a difference if nobody knows there’s a problem.”
“The more people that come, the more money we raise to help fight hunger,” Ciochetty added.