Empty Bowls scheduled for Sept 14; tickets go on sale mid-August
Participants in the annual Empty Bowls event at St. James United Methodist Church choose their favorite clay bowls for their lunch in 2022.

 Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com

A fundraiser that helps provide food for Warren County families who often face empty bowls at mealtime is returning in September.

