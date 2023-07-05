A fundraiser that helps provide food for Warren County families who often face empty bowls at mealtime is returning in September.
Empty Bowls of Bowling Green, which distributes the money it raises to area food pantries, will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at St. James United Methodist Church and online ticket sales will begin in mid-August.
The fundraiser got its start over 30 years ago when John Harton, a Michigan high school art teacher, wanted to get his students involved in organizing a charity event.
Amber Kelleher, a spokesperson for Empty Bowls, said the Bowling Green event began 11 years ago and the money it raises will go to Hotel Inc. and the Warren County Public Schools Synergy Center.
Each person attending the event will receive a lunch of soup, bread and a beverage for a $15 minimum donation with delivery, carry-out and curbside pickup available and community-made bowls available to take home.
"It's kind of an artist-influenced fundraiser," she said.
Empty Bowls allows participating local professional artists and amateurs to create and donate bowls for the event.
The artists will work in conjunction with local restaurants to provide a variety of food for attendees to sample.
Kelleher said there are several opportunities available for those who would like to make the bowls.
Some of the amateur bowls have been made by Western Kentucky University students and Bowling Green school systems' ceramics classes.
The Warren County Public Library Bob Kirby Branch will also host a Create a Bowl event from 2 to 4 p.m. July 15, where each participant will hand-sculpt one bowl to keep and one to donate to Empty Bowls. The material cost is $3.50 plus tax and online registration is required at warrenpl.org.
"The bowl serves as a daily reminder of the people who have empty bowls," she said. "It's a way to bring awareness to the issue of the hunger problem in our country and are area."
Last year, Empty Bowls raised between $10,000-$11,000 and Kelleher said they hope to raise even more this year.
"We would love to raise at least $15,000 this year," she said. "And we are still looking for corporate sponsors."
Kelleher said this year's lunch will only be available for delivery, carry-out or curbside pickup, but they are hoping to bring back in-person dining at some point.
"In-person dining stopped after COVID," she said. "Maybe next year we can bring it back because people kind of miss it."
T-shirts will be available for purchase at the event that will help raise money and awareness, as well.
While online tickets won't be available for purchase until mid-August, Kelleher said there might be an option where you can select the type of soup you would like when you purchase a ticket.
"We haven't figured out the details on that just yet," she said.
Tickets can also be purchased at the door, but credit card payments cannot be processed at the event.