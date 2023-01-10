Bowling Green Police Chief Michael Delaney and Fire Chief Justin Brooks have added another tool to help them address an issue that’s approaching the status of the emergencies they deal with regularly.
The manpower shortage that is hampering police and fire departments across the country is a growing issue locally as well, but now Delaney and Brooks no longer have to worry about one factor affecting staffing: forced retirement under what they call “the 57 rule.”
Until last month, when the Bowling Green City Commission voted to repeal the rule, the city’s sworn police officers and firefighters faced a mandatory retirement age of 57.
Brooks and Delaney helped initiate the change, which Brooks said was sorely needed.
“We were both watching good men and women walk out the door based on an age requirement,” Brooks said last Thursday. “This was about retention of good employees who are still capable, willing and able.”
Forced retirements have hit the leadership of the city’s police and fire departments in recent years. Doug Hawkins stepped down as police chief in 2020 at age 57, and Interim Fire Chief Jim Morrow retired at the same age in 2021.
“Morrow retired at 57 because he had to,” Brooks said. “Our department would’ve been well-served with him as fire chief. I hated to see him leave.
“We’ve had others who had to retire at 57. Most, if not all, could’ve still done the job after age 57.”
Even if the two departments had a surfeit of applicants, Delaney said, removing mandatory retirement was a needed step.
“If we had 200 people applying to be police officers, they’re still brand-new people,” Delaney said. “We lose 20 or 25 years of experience. The talent, experience and relationships with the community can’t be replaced.”
Both Brooks and Delaney stress that those police officers and firefighters wanting to work past age 57 will still be held to the same standards as their younger colleagues.
Delaney said all police officers have to pass the state’s physical agility test that requires them to meet standards on bench press, 1.5-mile run, situps, pushups and 300-meter sprint.
Firefighters must complete an obstacle course that is designed to meet the demands of the job.
“Our fitness requirements have gone up, so if someone over 57 qualifies we have confidence that they can still do the job,” Brooks said.
Delaney and Brooks have taken other steps to help meet their manpower needs, including establishment of Bowling Green’s own police training academy and plans to build a joint police/fire training facility on Porter Pike.
Compensation has also been enhanced, with starting pay now $51,500 for BGPD officers and $45,500 for the city’s firefighters. The heads of both departments are expecting additional pay raises this year.
Such steps are needed, both men say, to head off a growing workforce problem.
Delaney recalled the start to his law enforcement career, when he said “250 to 260” people applied for six BGPD openings in 1997 and the leadership could choose from the very best applicants.
“Now a good recruiting class is 40 or 50 people, and we might have 10 or 12 openings,” Delaney said. “There have been times when we’ve left vacancies because we’re not going to sacrifice quality.”
Brooks has had a similar experience, saying the fire department has been fully staffed for fire suppression for only three weeks out of the past 18 months.
“We currently have five vacancies,” he said. “We do have a class of 13 recruits coming on board, but back in the day we’d have hundreds of applicants.
“Nowadays, we don’t have the quantity, but we hope to have the quality.”
Brooks said the police and fire departments are making a concerted effort to ramp up recruitment efforts and make their professions more attractive.
“This is still for us the greatest job we’ve ever known,” he said. “We exist to serve others.”