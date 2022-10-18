After adjustments brought about in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bowling Green Independent Schools has made a recovery in its enrollment numbers to pre-pandemic levels, but are working to curb chronic absenteeism among students.
A presentation at Monday's regular city school board meeting of data released by the Kentucky Department of Education shows a total enrollment of 4,207 students in the city school district for the 2021-22 academic year.
Enrollment had been growing from year to year, reaching a peak of 4,206 students in 2019-20, but the pandemic saw the district switch to virtual learning in March, 2020, and enrollment dropped to around 4,075 students in the district in 2020-21.
During a presentation Monday for the school board, Leslie McCoy, director of communications for the district, said 2020-21 was rife with disruptions, including eight changes in the academic calendar and switching between virtual and hybrid learning settings on multiple occasions.
COVID protocols in place at the time meant that students under quarantine were out of school for 14 days.
Enrollment bounced back in 2021-22 with fewer pandemic-related disruptions, in apparent defiance of statewide trends that have seen public school enrollment decrease by about 16,000 students since 2019-20.
"What we have in our district is not the same as other districts are seeing across the state," McCoy said.
Other state data shows a noteworthy increase in the percentage of students in the district considered economically disadvantaged.
In 2019-20, 58.2% of students were eligible for free or reduced lunch, meeting the criteria to be deemed economically disadvantaged.
Two years later, that figure increased to 65.8% of students who qualify for free or reduced lunch.
The number of multilingual students has also increased, growing from 645 in 2019-20 to 794 in 2021-22, an increase of about 4%.
McCoy said the growth in that demographic affirms the need for the Teranga Academy, an English immersion program that opened in August to support Bowling Green Junior High and High School students who have been in the U.S. for three years or less, are multilingual and have had their formal education interrupted.
"Our demographics do not look anything like the rest of the state in a lot of different ways," McCoy said. "We're leading the way in saying this is a need, but we may be one of the few districts that are dealing with this."
Chronic absenteeism, defined as missing at least 10% of the school year, rose from about 200 students in 2019-20 to around 700 students in 2021-22, and McCoy said the district was on track this year to have 600 students who have missed at least 10% of the school year.
Locally, the incidences of chronic absenteeism are trending downward since the start of the pandemic, but remain well above pre-pandemic levels.
District superintendent Gary Fields said efforts to reduce chronic absenteeism are akin to a "total reset" when it comes to ensuring students get back into the routine of daily in-person attendance.
"Just like it's going to take years for the academic recovery from the pandemic, it's going to take years to reset the norm of, you have to come to school every day to be successful," Fields said. "We know we're battling a lot of mental health issues, this board has increased funding dramatically for that and we have all kinds of resources in the schools, but students can't access that if they're not in school."