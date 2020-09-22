Enterprise car, truck rental coming to Russellville Road

Aiming to meet a growing demand for truck rentals, Enterprise Rent-A-Car is adding a third Bowling Green location, this one at Russellville Road and Emmett Avenue.
Construction on the 2,000-square-foot building is underway on a 1.2-acre lot, and an Enterprise executive said the business could be operating before the end of the year.
“We delayed opening it because of the coronavirus,” said Chris Martin, truck rental manager for the Louisville office of Enterprise. “But we’re continuing to add locations. We feel like that is going to be a great market.”
Despite the economic slowdown brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Enterprise has seen growth in its truck rental business and will emphasize that at the new Bowling Green location.
“This will be a co-location where you can rent cars or trucks,” Martin said. “This will be our first truck location in that market.”
Enterprise has car rental stores on Scottsville Road and on U.S. 31-W By-Pass, but the Russellville Road location will offer some different services.
“We’ve been fortunate on the truck side of our business,” Martin said. “It has been going pretty strong, especially in construction and logistics.”
Ironically, the pandemic created business growth for Enterprise, Martin said.
“Everybody is shopping online now,” he said, “and companies like UPS are renting box trucks and cargo vans to make deliveries. We’re trying to expand our truck division to meet the demand.”
Martin said the new location will create a few jobs.
“We’ll start off with just a few people, maybe three or four out of the gate, but it will grow from there,” he said. “We’ll need some vehicle service agents.”
Enterprise Rent-A-Car is part of the world’s largest vehicle rental company. Its parent company, St. Louis-based Enterprise Holdings Inc., which also owns the Alamo and National car-rental brands, has annual revenue of $14 billion and was ranked 15th on Forbes magazine’s list of America’s largest private corporations.
