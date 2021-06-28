A preliminary environmental assessment required for federal funding of a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green shows “no significant adverse impact” is expected from the project, meaning construction of the 60-bed, 80,000-square-foot facility could begin in early 2022.
Plans to build the nursing home in Bowling Green have been in the works for more than a decade, and the environmental assessment on a 25-acre site in the Kentucky Transpark is the latest in a series of steps that have moved it closer to reality.
Mark Bowman, executive director of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Kentucky Veterans Centers, said the preliminary environmental assessment now moves on to the public comment phase before becoming final.
That comment period started Monday and will continue for 30 days. Bowman said interested local residents can visit the veterans.ky.gov website to view the environmental assessment document and learn how to submit comments. A hard copy of the full document is available at the Warren County Courthouse as well.
“If all goes well, we can start construction in the spring of 2022,” Bowman said. “We’re still fine-tuning the design.”
A look at the preliminary environmental assessment would indicate that all will go well.
The conclusions section of the document states: “This analysis determines ... that an environmental impact statement is unnecessary for implementation of the proposed action (building the nursing home), and a finding of ‘no significant impact’ is appropriate.”
The veterans nursing home itself, though, promises to have a huge impact.
According to the EA document, the nursing home will provide skilled nursing services for veterans in a 17-county region that has an underserved veteran population of more than 28,000, with 13,000 of those being age 65 and older. A secondary service area of seven counties has more than 14,000 veterans, half of whom are 65 and older.
The facility will incorporate the Small House Design model, which provides a more homelike environment for the veterans it serves.
A description of the facility says it will include an outdoor therapy area with pathways; an event plaza/pavilion; outdoor seating/dining area; courtyard with a covered grilling area, seating and landscaping; private staff patio with seating; parking areas; and room for future additions to the facility.
The $30 million facility will be paid for with $19.5 million in U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs funds and $10.5 million in state funds. It will be the fifth veterans nursing home in Kentucky, joining others in Hazard, Wilmore, Hanson and Radcliff.
Because of delays in getting this facility approved, Bowman said it has been scaled back from the original plan of 90 beds to only 60.
The 25-acre site for the nursing home, behind the Crown Holdings Inc. aluminum-can manufacturing plant being built on Mizpah Road, is being donated by the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority that oversees the Transpark.
Bowman expects the nursing home to have 120 to 140 employees and be built in a way that will accommodate expansion.
“While we had to reduce its scope, we’re planning for the future,” Bowman said. “We can add 30 beds or even more.”