Bowling Green Independent School District’s bus fleet is anticipated to get a jolt, thanks to the infusion of funding from a federal program that provides districts with zero-emission buses.
The city school district announced Wednesday it received $5.13 million from the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program.
BGISD was one of 10 Kentucky school districts to receive money in this year’s round of funding.
District officials anticipate using the funds to replace 13 aging diesel-powered school buses with electric models that could hit the streets as early as the fall of 2023.
“Having an opportunity to be on the front line of this movement to electric vehicles was attractive, as was having the opportunity to make our community a cleaner, safer place for our students and citizens,” said Cedric Browning, director of operations for the city school district.
Browning said the street outlay within the district makes it a prime candidate for incorporating zero-emissions buses into its fleet.
Altogether, the district uses 31 buses to transport students to and from eight school buildings within a seven-square mile district.
“We spend a lot of money on diesel fuel, repairs and maintenance,” Browning said. Zero-emission buses are “ideal for a district like ours where we’re in the city limits and there’s a lot of stop-and-go driving, that’s not good for gas efficiency or air quality ... I think for our district, it’s the perfect fit.”
Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is anticipated to partner with the school district to support bus charging stations and other associated infrastructure.
Funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program will provide $5 billion over a five-year period beginning this year to replace existing school buses with zero- and low-emission models.
EPA solicited applications nationwide for $500 million in rebates this year, according to information from the agency, and the 2022 program is expected to help schools replace about 2,500 buses across the country.
Half of the available funding under the federal program is dedicated to zero-emission school buses and the other half is for so-called “clean school buses” that reduce emissions and are operated entirely or in part by an alternative fuel source.
On the website for the program, the EPA promotes benefits of electric school buses that include zero tailpipe pollution, reduced maintenance costs, quiet operation and the potential for fleets to partner with local utilities to feed power back into the grid when buses are not in use.
The Electric School Bus Initiative, established in 2020 by the World Resources Institute with the goal of full electrification of the U.S. school bus fleet by 2030, estimates that there are about 12,720 electric school buses awarded, ordered, delivered or in operation in 38 states.
