A Hart County Jail inmate who escaped custody while on a work detail Wednesday was apprehended Thursday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Jerry Britt, 37, of Scottsville, gained access to a 2007 Lincoln Navigator without consent and left property on Bluegrass Avenue in Hart County. KSP received a call about the incident around 12:42 p.m. Wednesday.
KSP located the vehicle in the Shanty Hollow area of Warren County.
Britt was captured Thursday by KSP and has been charged with second-degree escape and theft by unlawful taking (auto)-$10,000 or more.
