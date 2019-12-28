Kevin R. Allen, the Warren County Regional Jail inmate who escaped custody while being transported by the Allen County Sheriff's Department on Dec. 18, has been recaptured by the Bowling Green Police Department and returned to the Warren County jail.
Allen, 46, and fellow inmate Matthew W. Hicks escaped on Kentucky Street near East Sixth Avenue on Dec. 18, according to Kentucky State Police. Hicks was recaptured, but Allen fled in a stolen GMC truck that was later located.
On Saturday afternoon, a report on the BGPD Facebook page said Allen was located at 445 Glen Lily Road. According to the Facebook post, he attempted to evade the police officers by using a bicycle before trying to escape on foot.
After a pursuit through Pedigo Park, Allen was captured on South Lee Drive. He is lodged in the Warren County jail on charges of fleeing or evading police and criminal trespassing.
Allen was originally booked into the jail Dec. 5 on multiple charges, including robbery, persistent felony offender, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.