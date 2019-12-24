A Warren County Regional Jail inmate who walked away Dec. 17 from a work release program has been captured by police in Mount Vernon, Ill., according to a news release issued Monday by Kentucky State Police.
Michael B. Lane, 36, escaped from the work program near Scottsville Road and Oliver Street.
He had been booked into the Warren County jail Oct. 23 for violating his probation and other charges, online jail records show.
