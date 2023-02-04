With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, we thought it might be enlightening to ask for some relationship input from Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor Karol Owen. In addition to providing counseling services, Owen manages the Logan and Butler County Service Centers for LifeSkills.
Owen’s foremost and fundamental message is to remind us that the longest relationship any of us is going to have is with ourselves … so it’s best if we can make it a good one. She stresses that we really need to know ourselves – our likes and dislikes, our morals, values and beliefs. We ought to be able to accept ourselves just as we are and to love ourselves, unconditionally.
In the early stage of a relationship, sometimes referred to as “the Honeymoon Stage,” Owen says that people are often afraid to be themselves, and might decide to act a certain way because they want to be liked. She encourages us to be true to ourselves from the start. Having different interests and opinions should not make someone not want to be with you.
Owen believes open communication is key to a healthy relationship and that no matter what is going on, couples need to be able to talk to each other. Owen encourages couples to use “I statements” to communicate clearly. “I think … I feel … I like” … etc.
She also recommends finding out more about your preferred love language – receiving gifts, acts of service, physical touch, quality time or words of affirmation. There is a website, www.5lovelanguages.com, based on the book by Dr. Gary Chapman that allows you and your partner to take a Love Language quiz to determine and share your primary love languages with each other.
Other important components to successful relationships are shared experiences, which might include household chores, or paying bills for economic balance (not to put more stress on one person), as well as doing fun things like going out to the movies or hiking; something you both enjoy.
Owen considers respect to be a key factor in healthy relationships. It’s crucial to support each other’s boundaries. For instance, if you go on a first date, it’s important that you aren’t forced to participate in anything that makes you feel the least bit uncomfortable. These are times when feelings of safety and trust are being built in a relationship.
Relationships can be difficult at times and we all have moments of selfish or immature behavior that we wish we could take back. Healthy people take ownership, ask for forgiveness, make amends and change their behavior when they are wrong. If your relationship is toxic, don’t stay silent and don’t accept unhealthy behavior. You deserve happiness.
If you recognize some of the negative signs below, also known as red flags, and would like to schedule an appointment with a mental health therapist, call 270-901-5999.
•Not openly communicating
•Name calling
•Shaming or criticizing you for any reason
•Anything that makes the relationship feel one sided
•ANY kind of abuse, verbal, emotional, physical, etc. Remember, there is NEVER an excuse for abuse.
•Anything that makes you feel uncomfortable, or trying to control your actions, decisions or beliefs
•Jealousy
•Controlling or monitoring (looking through phone or computer)
•Inconsistent behavior
•Not interested in getting to know your family or friends
•Lack of trust
•Breaking you down, instead of building you up
•Their needs are more important than yours
•Always making excuses for them.
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills, Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction, and developmental disabilities. Her column appears monthly.