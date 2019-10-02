The city of Bowling Green Ethics Board Wednesday received a report from a special counsel regarding ethics complaints against city commissioner Brian "Slim" Nash, but took no further action.
Nash was arrested May 23 after a Warren County sheriff's deputy witnessed him leave the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center "in an intoxicated state," according to an arrest citation. On May 28, Nash pleaded guilty and paid a $25 fine plus court costs. His arrest led to 24 complaints to the ethics board, which in July voted to hire Paducah-based lawyer Stacey Blankenship to investigate possible ethics violations.
Blankenship's report was not publicly released, but Nash attorney Alan Simpson said after the Wednesday ethics board meeting that he had briefly reviewed it. Simpson said the report did conclude that Nash violated the city code of ethics "as expected," but determined he did not use his position to seek special treatment.
That allegation, Simpson said, was based on a report that Nash had asked a SKyPAC security guard during the incident if he knew who Nash was. Simpson said that allegation proved to be unfounded.
"We are hopeful we can resolve this ... (Nash) has never made any excuses for his behavior," Simpson said. "He has been run through the meat grinder" on social media, he said.
It is up to the ethics board at a future meeting to determine what, if anything, is done with Blankenship's findings.
If the board determines that Nash committed an ethics code violation, it can issue a written reprimand or recommend that Nash be disciplined or removed from office.
If the board sends a removal recommendation, the city commission would then vote on whether to remove him.
The city ethics code prohibits "(engaging) in illegal or unethical behavior, whether committed on or off duty, including, but not limited to ... conduct that violates a federal, state or local law or ordinance, (excluding traffic violations) whether or not the violation relates directly to the duties of the public official."
Several of the ethics complaints demanded Nash be removed from office.
In the weeks after his arrest, Nash issued a public apology both on social media and in person at an ethics board meeting.
The next step for the process is a meeting between Blankenship and Simpson slated for Oct. 15, which Simpson said he hopes will lead to a resolution of the matter.
Nash, Simpson said, "has done a lot of great things for the city."
In his public apology, Nash said, "I embarrassed myself. I embarrassed my family. I embarrassed the people who support me and the city. Some have argued I am only sorry because I got caught, (but) my apology is sincere. I hope to be able to do good work for the city."
—This story will be updated Thursday.
– Follow News Director Wes Swietek on Twitter @BGDNgovtbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.