An ethics complaint against Mayor Bruce Wilkerson has been filed regarding his endorsement of mayoral candidate Todd Alcott at a press event held at City Hall.
On Sept. 1, Wilkerson invited local media to City Hall before a city commission meeting, where he announced in the city commission chambers that he was dropping his reelection bid for health reasons. He then endorsed candidate Todd Alcott, who was at City Hall to receive the endorsement.
Wilkerson told the Daily News on Wednesday that he believes he did not violate city ethics laws because City Hall is open to the public.
A copy of the anonymous complaint was sent to the Daily News.
City Clerk Ashley Jackson confirmed to the Daily News on Wednesday that the city has received the ethics complaint and it is being forwarded to the ethics board for consideration at a future meeting. She said such complaints are not public record until acted upon by the ethics board.
The ethics complaint said that “while the Mayor has every right to endorse whomever he likes, he does not have the right to use city property or city resources to do so. He also does not have the right to utilize the Commission Chambers or the Bowling Green city seals as a backdrop for political purposes.”
The complaint further alleges “Wilkerson and Alcott violated 25-9-1 of the city code of ethics which states that ‘No city-owned or city-supported property, vehicle, equipment, labor or service, will be used by a public official or employee ... in his or her private use.’ Wilkerson’s endorsement is a private affair and constitutes an ethics violation when done under the guise of official city business.”
Wilkerson said he deliberately held the event in the commission chambers because it is used for a variety of events and is open to the public – “that’s why I didn’t do it in my office,” he said.
“I don’t think it’s a violation ... we will let the ethics board look at it.”
Alcott is the only mayoral candidate who will be on the November ballot, but two write-in candidates, Chris Page and Tom Morris, are also running for the seat Wilkerson has held since 2011.
(1) comment
When I ran for City Commission, I attended one of the City Commission meetings to explain the issues of which I had concern and why I was running for office. The mayor held the meeting, then took a break (I was the only one signed up to speak), and at the break told me the meeting was no place to "politic". And after a 20 minute break and most of the audience leaving, I was allowed to speak. Fairly hypocritical and yet typical. One year they ran as a slate and I think we should wipe the slate clean.
