A man charged with murder in the death of his father is likely to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, which attorneys in the case said may not occur for almost a year.
Robert Page, 49, of Bowling Green, appeared Thursday in Warren Circuit Court for a pretrial conference in a case in which he is charged with murder.
Page is accused of stabbing Ronald Page, 70, to death at the Park Street apartment where the two lived.
City police found Ronald Page’s body inside the apartment Dec. 8. Authorities believe the homicide occurred sometime between Nov. 8 and Dec. 8.
In court Thursday, Robert Page’s attorney, David Graf of the state Department of Public Advocacy, said he had received discovery evidence in the case from the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and that Robert Page was scheduled to receive an evaluation by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center, a step in the legal process ordered by the court to help determine whether a defendant is competent to stand trial.
“That is still pending and could be pending for a good number of months to come,” Graf said.
Asked by Warren Circuit Judge John Grise when KCPC may be able to evaluate the defendant, Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kori Bumgarner estimated that the evaluation may occur in 11-12 months, but that KCPC has been provided with the court order from February mandating the evaluation along with materials in the case from the prosecutor’s office to aid in the evaluation.
Graf requested funding from Grise for the DPA to hire an expert to conduct a separate evaluation of Robert Page, and Grise asked Graf to tender an order for the judge to sign allowing the funding to be allotted.
The Bowling Green Police Department investigated Ronald Page’s death, discovering his body after following up on a missing person’s report.
At a preliminary hearing in December in Warren District Court, BGPD Detective Kyle Scharlow testified that he was allowed into the apartment Dec. 8 by a landlord.
Scharlow said he found several blood droplets in a trail that began just inside the back door, and Ronald Page’s body was found in an adjoining room, covered with a sheet and with a pillow under his head.
An autopsy showed Ronald Page had been stabbed 31 times in his head, neck and torso, Scharlow testified.
City police made contact with Robert Page on Dec. 9 at Western State Hospital in Hopkinsville and questioned him about his father’s death.
Scharlow said Robert Page claimed at first that several people had broken into their apartment and attacked him and his father, and then alleged that his father had been raping him and drugging him.
Robert Page then allegedly confessed to stabbing his father, placing a pillow under Ronald Page’s head and covering the body with a sheet.
Grise set another pretrial conference for May 9.
