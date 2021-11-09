A man accused of a deadly shooting at a Bowling Green bar will soon be interviewed and evaluated by an expert witness hired by his attorney.
Shannon Eugene Ward, 44, of Elizabethtown, faces charges of murder and first-degree wanton endangerment stemming from the death of Ellis Wayne Souders, 42, of Bowling Green, who was shot at Whiskey River Pub on Sept. 5, 2020.
At a pretrial conference Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court, Ward’s court-appointed attorney, Alyson McDavitt of the state Department of Public Advocacy, said she spoke to a defense expert who will be available to visit Ward at the Warren County Regional Jail to interview him and conduct a psychiatric evaluation.
McDavitt said she planned to contact the jail after Tuesday’s hearing to schedule the meeting. “We want to have the interview and evaluation scheduled so we can move on to the next step,” McDavitt said.
Warren County Common-wealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron asked Warren Circuit Judge John Grise to enter an order requiring Ward to undergo a separate evaluation at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center, a common step in cases in which a defendant’s competency to stand trial is in question.
McDavitt also notified Grise that all discovery evidence in the case has been turned over to her.
Grise set a pretrial conference for Feb. 7. The case remains set for an April 19 trial date.
The shooting was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, which was called to Whiskey River Pub on River Street.
A police report said that after Souders was shot, Ward was taken down by a number of people at the business and a handgun in his possession was removed.
Police recovered the handgun from behind the bar.
Ward’s arrest citation said witnesses told police Souders posed no threat to Ward at the time of the shooting.
Ward told officers that he had been physically attacked before using his weapon.
The citation noted that video evidence from the business does not appear to support Ward’s claim.
In a preliminary hearing last year in Warren District Court, BGPD Detective David Grimsley testified that witnesses told police there was no apparent sign of conflict between Ward and Souders before the shooting.
