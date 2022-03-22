Attorneys involved in the case of a Bowling Green man accused of setting a residential fire that led to a person’s death are seeking to have the suspect undergo psychiatric evaluation.
Brad McElvain, 41, appeared Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court for a pretrial conference in a case in which he is accused of first-degree manslaughter and first-degree arson.
McElvain is suspected of intentionally setting a fire Nov. 3 at a Vine Street apartment, causing the death of Lee M. Henderson 12 days later.
In court Tuesday, Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron requested to have another hearing set in the case, in part to allow more time for McElvain’s attorney, Kayla Fugate of the state Department of Public Advocacy, to go over the evidence in the case with McElvain and in part to ensure that McElvain undergoes evaluation in anticipation of a potential competency hearing.
Cohron said he believed Fugate is working to arrange for McElvain to be evaluated by Dr. Eric Drogin, a forensic and clinical psychologist who has appeared as an expert witness in several criminal cases.
Cohron said he plans to file paperwork allowing for McElvain to be transported to the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center to be evaluated there as well.
The Bowling Green Fire Department was called Nov. 3 to respond to the fire at 1115 Vine St., with firefighters reporting heavy smoke coming out of the entrance to the building.
BGFD investigator Jason Brooks testified during a preliminary hearing in November in Warren District Court that a bystander at the scene alerted firefighters about hearing screaming from inside the building.
City firefighters found a seriously injured Henderson on the floor in the back bedroom near where the fire was believed to have originated.
Brooks testified in November that Henderson was not alert when found by firefighters and never regained consciousness.
Through investigation, authorities learned that McElvain lived in the apartment and attempted to locate him.
McElvain was interviewed multiple times by investigators, and his account of events reportedly evolved over subsequent interviews.
Authorities then received a tip from a woman who claimed to have been at the apartment with McElvain and Henderson and that McElvain had started the fire and then ran out of the building with her, Brooks testified in November.
In an interview with Brooks and Bowling Green Police Department Detective Ryan Dillon, McElvain reportedly admitted setting the fire.
“He started to say it was an accident and he eventually said he set a towel on fire and it spread to (McElvain’s) clothes in his bedroom, it got too big and he left,” Brooks said in court in November.
Brooks testified at the November hearing that McElvain said he set the fire because he was “mad at (Henderson) because he wouldn’t leave.”
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson set a pretrial conference for June 13.
