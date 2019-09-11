Creating Financial Order, a new Bowling Green company, provides daily money manager services to help individuals and families with their personal financial paperwork.
This may include bill paying, checkbook balancing, filing, organizing and budgeting, as well as tracking medical insurance claims and assisting executors with estate settlement.
Joanie Evans, founder of Creating Financial Order, has an extensive background in financial services and working with seniors.
Daily money manager services can help older adults maintain independence while providing their adult children with peace of mind, knowing their parents’ needs are being met.
