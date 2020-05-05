In Kentucky, at least 47 percent of adults now hold a postsecondary credential.
The news, which was announced last week in a report from the state Council on Postsecondary Education, gave Kentucky “a lot to celebrate,” according to Brigitte Blom Ramsey, president and CEO of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, a nonpartisan education nonprofit.
Kentucky’s growth in credentials conferred each year puts within reach the CPE’s goal for 60 percent of the state’s working-age population to have earned a postsecondary degree or credential by the year 2030.
This milestone, however, must be balanced against another troubling trend in the state.
“The concern in that report is that our college-going rate has actually dropped. In Kentucky, we saw a decrease of 10 percent in the last five years,” Ramsey said, speaking during a Facebook Live discussion the Prichard Committee held Monday to explore college prep. It included several school district superintendents as guest speakers at a time when many high school seniors will likely miss out on traditional graduation ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic.
At the national level, Ramsey said, massive gains in college enrollment made over the first decade of the 21st century have eroded.
“According to the National Center for Education Statistics, both female and male enrollment increased between 2000 and 2010 significantly by 39 percent and 36 percent, respectively,” Ramsey said. However, the next seven years brought enrollment decreases for both groups: 6 percent for females and 8 percent for males.
Notably, Ramsey said that “between 2017 and 2018, the National Center for Education Statistics was projecting a 3 percent increase for both males and females – but this was before the coronavirus crisis.”
Low educational attainment levels remain the major stumbling block for Kentucky’s economic growth, Ramsey said.
“If we’re going to continue to push Kentucky forward, we know that college-going has to be part of the equation,” she said. “Why is it so important? Because we know that individuals and families with higher levels of education do better … and earn more.”
That goal may be complicated by an increasing number of debt-conscious young people who wonder whether the cost of a college degree is worth putting off buying a home and starting their lives, according to David Johnson, the executive director at the Southeast/South-Central Educational Cooperative based in Richmond.
“They’re thinking ‘Yeah, I may make more money if I go to college, but how long is it going to take to break even?’ ” Johnson said. From the Great Recession of 2008, to the coronavirus recession of 2020, young people have dealt with “some hard, hard blows,” he said.
Still, colleges and universities are pressing ahead with their recruitment efforts, which have been completely transformed at Western Kentucky University, according to Admissions Director Jace Lux.
“Moving our orientations online was a challenge because we had a very short window of time to get it set up, and orientations involve so many different offices on campus,” Lux told the Daily News in an email Monday. “I have just continued to be amazed at how well all WKU offices have adapted to be able to host virtual orientations. The feedback we’re getting from students and parents has been very positive, and we even got a mention in the Chronicle of Higher Education for our efforts, so I’m glad that the experience has been so positive for so many. Our year over year numbers of students registered for orientation are positive, so we are hoping that the pandemic’s impact on our fall class is minimal.”
Much of the university’s recruitment work is now being conducted through video call tools, like Zoom, Lux said. Admissions counselors, along with employees in WKU’s housing, dining, parking divisions, have hosted online question-and-answer sessions for admitted students and their families. Others have been targeted just at parents or high school guidance counselors. Each of WKU’s five academic colleges has held Zoom sessions for future students.
“All of our Admissions staff have virtual offices, so students can schedule appointments with their Admissions Counselor and have a one-on-one conversation about next steps just like they would if we were operating face to face,” Lux wrote. “We’ve had to make use of the virtual tour since we cannot currently host guests on campus, and we are in the process of launching a new virtual campus tour. It’s scary territory for us to be in just because so much of what we do relies on that personal connection, but I’m very proud of how our team has adapted and how students and families have responded.”
Amid the pandemic, some students are rethinking their plans, Lux said.
“We are in the process of surveying our WKU admitted students to get a sense of shifting plans, but the overall national survey data does show that some students are changing plans. There are a lot of unknowns that families are working through. Survey data does indicate that some students are rethinking their first choice institution, some are planning on going closer to home than they previously would have, some are planning on deferring for a year or more, and some are no longer planning on going at all.
“If I could give any advice to students, it would be to stay the course and attend college right away if at all possible. We know that the students who defer are far less likely to eventually enroll than those who start right away, and we know that, especially in times of economic uncertainty, the value of a college degree cannot be replaced. During times of economic instability, competition for jobs increases, and the quickest way for job candidates to distinguish themselves from one another is by attaining a college degree,” Lux said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.