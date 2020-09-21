A local nonprofit agency devoted to mentoring young men is organizing a special event to help youths develop a supportive relationship with law enforcement.
Boys to Men is teaming up with the Bowling Green Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police Department and the Bowling Green Hot Rods to hold Boys to Law Enforcement Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Tyreon Clark, Boys to Men director, said the event will focus on students in the program in grades 3 to 12 and will aim to introduce police officers to young men in the program and provide a safe and fun environment for them to interact with one another.
“We’re looking for a way to work together because we’re stronger together,” Clark said. “It’s important to work together with law enforcement agencies to shed a good light on our community. ... Saturday is all about positivity and good vibes.”
Activities at Law Enforcement Day will include a flag football game, a home run derby and other games, and concessions will be available at the ballpark.
Boys to Men started in 2011 as a program to help boys model good behavior and encourage classroom success and leadership skills, introducing youth to community leaders who take on mentorship roles.
The group’s earliest members were students at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School, but the program has since spread to several other city and county schools.
Clark said he brought the idea for a law enforcement day to area agencies, and they were quick to pledge their support.
“Our goal is to help encourage these young men and get them to believe in themselves,” BGPD Chief Michael Delaney said in a news release.
Clark said he hopes the event will help youth build a good connection with law enforcement and show them a fruitful path to adulthood.
“When the kids leave, I want them to be like, ‘I want to be like him,’ ” Clark said. “We want to shape our community in a positive way and provide a module that the world can follow.”
