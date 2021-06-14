What first began as an idea between friends came to fruition Saturday at Pedigo Park where Curbside Ministries partnered with SKY Soccer to host the first “Curbside Cup.”
Over 50 children in the Bowling Green area, most refugees, participated in the three-on-three soccer tournament while nearly 75 volunteers provided resources, encouragement and leadership during the daylong event.
Three makeshift fields were set up for the tournament thanks to equipment supplied by SKY Soccer, and teams were divided into different age divisions.
Curbside Ministries Founder Terri Sheldon said the event was meant to provide a source of fun for the refugee children the ministry serves on a weekly basis.
Her organization was founded in 2011 with the goal of spreading the gospel in the streets of Bowling Green.
“They just don’t get these opportunities like every other kid does,” Sheldon said. “This is another way to ensure they get the same experience as any other kid living in America. They don’t really get to participate in organized sports until high school. We are exposing them to something they will get to do long-term.”
She said the tournament was actually the brainchild of Jeanbosco Tuyisenge, 19, who was formerly one of the kids served by the ministry.
Tuyisenge is now a student at Western Kentucky University and a recent graduate of Warren Central High School. He said he first thought about the possible event soon after the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.
“It was around when all that negativity was in the air with riots, police brutality, COVID-19 and we had to stay in the house,” Tuyisenge said. “Many of the kids here are from one, central neighborhood. I just thought we had to bring positivity back into the community.”
Tuyisenge said he then went to his friends and they began creating a logo and layout of the tournament. But it was not until a chance encounter with Sheldon at Walmart one day that his plan was actually set in motion.
“He wanted us to be a part of it,” Sheldon said. “I was totally all for it because that means everything. If we could turn around and create disciples as such by them – we are doing something right.”
Tuyisenge said he did not expect her to have such a positive reaction, and he was excited his idea was going to become a reality.
“It’s just so crazy to see how big this got whenever it all started so small,” Tuyisenge said. “I want them (the children) to look at us as role models, and whenever they are my age I want them to do the same thing. I just want that cycle to keep going and going. That’s the ultimate goal. We see all this negative stuff on TV. We can’t directly affect it, but we can push that domino and make the world a better place.”
Sheldon said the ministry will bring the event back for years to come, and Tuyisenge’s hopes will continue to be realized.
But in the meantime, the impact of the event was felt on Jamarion Moore. Like Tuyisenge did in his childhood, Moore attends Curbside Ministries.
“It feels good,” Moore said of playing in the event. “Today when I came out here, it made me like soccer more because I was able to score and pass the ball a lot more than usual.”
– Additional information on Curbside Ministries and its future events can be found online at https://www.curbsideministries.com.