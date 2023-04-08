Events held in recognition of Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month

Rebecca Roberts, of Dallas, Tx., (right) a music education major at Western Kentucky University works with Renaldo Teixeria, 6, of Bowling Green during a class as part of The Kelly Autism Program located at the Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex on Sept. 19, 2012. In recognition of Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, the LifeSkills Run/Walk for Autism will be held on April 15 to benefit the CEC.

 Daily News File

Two events in recognition of Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month will be held in Bowling Green on April 15.

Recommended for you