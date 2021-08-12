A 1921 advertisement in the Bowling Green Daily News hyped the showing of a silent film called “The Road of Ambition” at the Capitol theater, a downtown venue for vaudeville shows that had been repurposed for the newfangled moving pictures.
The film starring Conway Tearle and Florence Dixon may not have made a lasting impression, but that theater on Bowling Green’s Main Avenue certainly has.
And now the new management of the Capitol Arts Center will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its start as a movie theater.
Starting with a reception and ribbon-cutting Sept. 10, the Warren County Public Library is planning events and activities meant to recognize that anniversary and other milestones in the history of one of Bowling Green’s most iconic buildings.
The library took over management of the Warren County-owned Capitol in March, agreeing to pay $400,000 annually to lease the building from the newly formed Arts of Southern Kentucky organization that also oversees the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.
“We started doing some research and found out that this is the 100th anniversary of the Capitol being used as a movie theater,” said Lisa Rice, the library’s director. “We wanted to honor that history.”
Rice said the reception and ribbon-cutting will include the showing of a short film about the history of the Capitol, a building that dates to the 1890s.
Shortly after that kickoff, on Sept. 17, the Capitol will be home to a concert by the band “Trigger Hippy.” The library has already been having a series of movies for children and adults at the Capitol during the summer months, and in June it transformed a former art gallery space into a bookstore.
Beyond that, Rice said, the Capitol has been approached by dance groups, the Fountain Square Players theater group, local schools and others about utilizing a building that was once a venue for traveling vaudeville shows.
“It has been fun to watch it come back to life,” Rice said.
The 100th anniversary observance will also include an exhibit of photos from the collection discovered by Bowling Green businessman and downtown property owner Bobby Rabold.
About 15 years ago, Rabold found in the Princess Building at 324 E. Main Ave. more than 3,500 negatives of pictures taken during the early 1900s by his late grandfather Earl David Rabold.
The negatives have been digitized and many have been printed and are displayed now in the Princess Building that was itself a theater at one time.
Primarily showing scenes in downtown Bowling Green, the photos will be rotated in the Capitol lobby and could be shown as a slide show in the ticket booth, Rice said.
The library director said she knew the Capitol Arts Center was an integral part of the city’s history but has been surprised by the response from local residents once the library took it over.
“Of all the things we’ve done through the library, this is one that people get emotional about,” Rice said. “It’s interesting how connected people are to the building.”
Including members of the Capitol Arts Alliance that worked to resurrect the building during the late 1970s and get it reopened in 1981 after years of inactivity.
One of those members, Regina Newell, likens the current renaissance of the Capitol to the work done by the Capitol Arts Alliance to resurrect it 40 years ago.
“We came to Bowling Green in 1974, and I didn’t like seeing the Capitol sitting there dark,” Newell said.
She was part of a group called the Bowling Green-Warren County Arts Commission that purchased the building from Martin Theatres with a loan that was guaranteed by Houchens Industries founder Ervin Houchens.
“We may have been the right cause at the right time,” Newell said.
Since that beginning as a performing arts center in 1981, the Capitol Arts Center has been a venue for many theatrical and musical productions but has also struggled at times.
Newell views the current arrangement with the library as a good step forward.
“I was quite happy about that,” she said. “There have been times when the Capitol was empty, but I feel very good about the current direction.”
