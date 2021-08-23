Some items of evidence collected by officials investigating a deadly shooting that happened after a traffic collision remain subject to forensic analysis.
Christian Castillo, 28, of Bowling Green, returned to court Monday for a pretrial conference in his murder case.
Castillo is accused of causing the death of Diego Pedro, 29, of Bowling Green, on Feb. 9 at West 15th Avenue and Butler Way after their two vehicles were involved in a crash.
During the hearing, Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said lab testing is still outstanding on an unspecified amount of evidence in the case and requested another pretrial conference.
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson set another hearing for Nov. 8 and also considered a motion from Castillo’s attorney, Neal Tucker, to reduce the $1 million cash bond set for Castillo, who remains in the Warren County Regional Jail.
Cohron opposed the bond modification, citing the serious nature of the charges against Castillo.
Wilson said he would review the discovery evidence that has been provided in the case before ruling on whether to modify the bond.
The shooting was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, which found Pedro in his vehicle Feb. 9 with a gunshot wound to his face. He died the next day at a Nashville hospital.
Police found evidence that Pedro’s vehicle had been involved in a collision at the scene.
At a preliminary hearing in February in Warren District Court, BGPD Detective Melissa Wartak testified that debris at the crash site and paint chips on the damaged front end of Pedro’s vehicle gave police an indication of the make and model of the other vehicle involved along with its color and a range of model years for the vehicle.
Surveillance footage from the area reviewed by police further identified the suspect’s vehicle as an SUV with a grille guard, chrome handles and chrome side mirror, Wartak testified.
Two days after the shooting, city police were contacted by an employee at Abel Court Apartments on Old Barren River Road, who reported that a resident there applied for a guest parking permit for a dark blue 2007 Chevrolet Suburban.
Police found the Suburban had front-end damage consistent with previous descriptions and detained Castillo after he was found sitting in it.
Questioned by police, Castillo denied any involvement in a collision or shooting.
Castillo’s girlfriend, Monica Rivas, told police the shooting occurred shortly after the Suburban she had been driving crashed into Pedro’s vehicle at the intersection, Wartak testified.
Castillo reportedly fired a shot into the windshield of Pedro’s vehicle, striking him.
Rivas was indicted on a charge of tampering with physical evidence after allegedly attempting to hide the gun used in the incident.
She has pleaded not guilty and her case is set for trial Oct. 1
Police recovered a handgun from under a mattress at the apartment on Abel Court.
