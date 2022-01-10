The defense attorney for a Bowling Green man charged in a deadly downtown shooting continues to go over the evidence in the case.
Dederic Anderson, 30, appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court for a hearing in a criminal case in which he’s charged with murder, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot).
Anderson is accused of shooting Tayveon Bibb, 23, of Bowling Green, on Jan. 10, 2021, in the 300 block of East Main Avenue.
A pretrial conference that had been scheduled for Monday was continued to March 7 because Anderson’s court-appointed attorney, Alyson McDavitt of the state Department of Public Advocacy, was unavailable for court.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron asked for the new court date, saying it was his understanding that McDavitt was still in the process of going over discovery evidence in the case with Anderson.
Anderson was arrested seven days after the shooting by the Bowling Green Police Department, which investigated the incident.
City police said officers were called to Three Brothers Bar regarding a report of people possibly having guns there.
As officers patrolled on foot behind the business, they heard gunshots from the front of the building and ran toward the scene, where they found Bibb had been shot five times.
Police spoke with multiple witnesses and learned of an ongoing feud between Bibb and two other men, including Anderson, according to prior court testimony.
During a preliminary hearing last year in Warren District Court, BGPD Detective Rebecca Robbins testified that police learned of prior physical confrontations involving the men and threatening messages sent over Snapchat.
Anderson spoke with detectives Jan. 16 at BGPD headquarters, during which he denied any involvement with the shooting and claimed to have been at a friend’s house on Kelly Road on the night of the incident, Robbins said.
Police made contact with the friend, who provided more details about the night in question, leading police to conclude that Anderson traveled with a group of friends in separate vehicle downtown in the early morning hours Jan. 10, 2021, Robbins said.
Anderson allegedly confessed his involvement in a subsequent interview, with Robbins testifying last year that Anderson admitted firing multiple rounds during a physical confrontation with Bibb.
Anderson then claimed to have sold the firearm to a person in Nashville, Robbins testified.
Police arrested Antwan Britt, 24, of Bowling Green, on a charge of murder last year, but court records do not indicate that an indictment was returned against him.
Megan Sequeira, 35, was arrested in Barren County on a charge of first-degree hindering prosecution/apprehension, but court records show the charge against her was dismissed last month.
