From small, soil embankments to towering concrete buttresses, dams support flood control, water supply, irrigation, storage, hydropower and recreation. They’re built to hold water.
But dams can fail, unleashing floods upon people, wildlife and even entire communities – and that possibility is growing as decades-old infrastructure erodes without maintenance, according to an Associated Press investigation published Monday.
Across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, there are at least 1,688 high-hazard dams rated in poor or unsatisfactory condition. It’s likely a conservative estimate, as some states declined to provide condition ratings for their dams, and other states didn’t rate all of their dams due to a lack of funding, staff or the authority to do so, according to the AP.
Kentucky has dozens of these potentially life-threatening dams. Within the Barren River region, there was only one – the Mill Creek Mps No. 4 dam in Monroe County – listed as “high-hazard,” which is defined as having the potential for loss of life and significant property destruction if the dam should fail. This dam was constructed in 1972 and was last inspected Sept. 27, 2017, according to the AP.
Yet despite the risks, there hasn’t been a statewide or national level of concern raised to address the aging infrastructure.
“There is no constituency saying that this is something we need to fix right now,” said Ward Wilson, executive director of the Kentucky Waterways Alliance. “There’s not a real urgency, until one fails.”
The Army Corps of Engineers began inventorying dams after Congress passed the National Dam Inspection Act in 1972. Starting this year, USACE will annually update the National Inventory of Dams, which currently lists about 90,000 dams nationwide.
This inventory includes dams meeting at least one of its following criteria: high-hazard potential classification, significant-hazard potential classification dams, whose failure would cause significant property destruction; equal or exceed 25 feet in height and exceed 15 acre-feet in storage; or equal or exceed 50 acre-feet storage and exceed 6 feet in height.
Kentucky has 1,089 NID dams, of which 271 were classified as high-hazard potential dams. From Kentucky’s 954 state-regulated dams, 179 were identified with high-hazard potential and another 132 were identified with significant-hazard potential, according to the Association of State Dam Safety Officials.
In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of high-hazard dams because of areas downstream of the dams being developed, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers’ 2019 Kentucky Infrastructure Report Card, which graded Kentucky’s dam infrastructure with a D+.
Heavy rainfall events, which are becoming more common and intense in many parts of the country due to climate change, have been identified as one of the most common issues for aging dams. If water can’t escape through spillways fast enough, it could flow over the dam and increase the probability of rapid erosion and an eventual collapse, according to the AP.
Beyond threatening people and property, dam failure threatens the health of the adjacent river ecosystem.
“If dams fail during a rain event, it would put a lot of sediment in the stream,” Wilson said.
In the Kentucky Division of Water’s 2018 report, 80 of the state’s “high hazard” dams were also considered in “poor condition.”
In Hopkins County, the Loch Mary Reservoir Dam is getting fixed up following a violation from the state’s dam regulatory body, the Kentucky Division of Water, which has issued just 56 violations in the past 10 years, according to an investigation by the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
With about $400,000 in dedicated dam safety funding, Kentucky lacks the dollars needed to rehabilitate high-hazard dams, improve emergency preparedness, increase education of dam safety for owners and the public, update inspection methods and equipment, or hire the staff needed for regulatory condition inspections, according to ASCE.
This cycle begs the question of whether it’s worth pouring money into rehabilitating the often outdated structures – or it’s worth removing them, according to Wilson.
“Do we need all of these things that we built 50 or more years ago? Maybe we need to take more of them out of service,” Wilson said. “If we’re going to maintain them, we need money. But maybe the money is better spent taking them out.
“Dams change the hydrology of a stream. And in bigger dams, they’ve had a detrimental effect on mussel species.”
In 2017, Mammoth Cave National Park, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Kentucky Waterways Alliance partnered to remove Lock and Dam No. 6 from the Green River following its partial failure, after which there were no reported injuries or property damages. This affected the river level and should eventually improve the overall health of the river ecosystem, park officials have previously said.
There are plans to remove both Lock and Dam Nos. 3 and 5 from the biologically diverse river in the next year or so.
