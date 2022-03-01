The attorney for a man accused of a deadly shooting informed the judge in the criminal case that she is waiting for the production of some evidence being analyzed.
Michael Burgett appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court for a hearing in a case in which he is charged with murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Burgett, 45, is accused of shooting Robert Cherry, 43, of Bowling Green, on July 22 on Collegeview Drive.
During a pretrial conference Monday, Burgett’s attorney, Deidre Bowen of the state Department of Public Advocacy, said she and Burgett have been going through the evidence provided to her by the Warren County commonwealth’s attorney, and she is waiting for the production of additional items that include shell casings from the crime scene and results of ballistics analysis by Kentucky State Police.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise scheduled another pretrial conference for May 7, saying that he would be prepared to put the case on the trial docket at that time.
Burgett, who is being held in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $500,000 cash bond, was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department within minutes of being called to the 1300 block of Collegeview Drive, where Cherry was found dead in the street from a gunshot wound.
According to prior court testimony, Burgett was named as the shooter by a witness, Kellie Fisher, who reported that Burgett and Cherry had been in a verbal argument just before the shooting in front of Cherry’s home on Audubon Drive.
Fisher claimed to have heard a gunshot while she was in the home, and then went outside and saw Burgett walk away and Cherry begin to walk after him, according to testimony given by BGPD Detective Kyle Scharlow at a preliminary hearing last year in Warren District Court.
Cherry and Fisher then got into a vehicle together and left the residence, driving around until Cherry reportedly saw Burgett walking along Collegeview Drive and got out of the vehicle.
Police received information that Burgett dropped a firearm as Cherry exited the vehicle, and as Cherry advanced toward Burgett, Burgett picked up the firearm and fired two rounds, at least one of which struck Cherry, Scharlow testified.
Officers found a shirtless Burgett in the 1300 block of South Lee Drive about 30 minutes after being called to the area and took him into custody.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.