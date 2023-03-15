Evidence in a murder case involving a man accused of killing his daughter is in the process of being provided to the defendant.
Damian Renard Bowden, 49, of Bowling Green, appeared Monday afternoon in Warren Circuit Court for a pretrial conference in a case in which he is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000 and tampering with physical evidence.
Bowden is accused of causing the death of his daughter, Daquanna Bowden, 30, on Aug. 27, at his Scottsville Road apartment.
Attorney Alyson McDavitt of the Department of Public Advocacy, standing in for Bowden’s court-appointed attorney, Eric Clark, said that the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has begun providing discovery evidence in the case, but Bowden’s defense team has had difficulty in viewing electronic copies of the discovery with him.
McDavitt asked for another pretrial conference, and Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines set the case for a June 12 hearing.
Daquanna Bowden’s death was investigated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, who were called to a residence at Payton Landing Apartments on Sept. 9.
Her body was found on that date in a bathtub wrapped in two shower curtains, and an autopsy determined that she had been stabbed 23 times with a knife, according to prior court testimony.
Daquanna Bowden’s vehicle, a 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV, was not at the apartment complex, and the sheriff’s office later received information that Daquanna had been staying with her father after being evicted from a neighboring apartment.
WCSO Detective Vedad Hadzikadunic testified last year in Warren District Court that law enforcement reviewed surveillance that showed Damian Bowden leaving Warren County Regional Jail on Aug. 27 after completing a five-day sentence for fourth-degree assault.
The sentence stemmed from Bowden’s Aug. 23 arrest at his apartment, when deputies responded to a call from his daughter, who reported that her father had assaulted her and taken her keys.
Surveillance footage from the apartment complex showed Daquanna Bowden’s SUV leaving on the morning of Aug. 27, and Damian Bowden’s cellphone pinged to cell towers at Greenwood Lane, Shive Lane and Campbell Lane that morning, Hadzikadunic testified last year.
Video footage captured Damian Bowden entering and exiting a Walmart that morning as well, and his cell phone pinged later that day off towers in Cross Plains, Tenn., and Nashville.
On Sept. 23, Daquanna Bowden’s SUV was found unoccupied in Nashville, and brought to Bowling Green, and a backpack containing about $10,000 was found in it, according to court records.
WCSO detectives executing a search warrant for the vehicle found Damian Bowden’s phone, ID, apartment key, medications and wallet, as well as Daquanna Bowden’s ID, Hadzikadunic said.
According to an arrest warrant, detectives seized two knives from the apartment and found Daquanna Bowden’s purse and phone there.
Damien Bowden was arrested on Oct. 12 at a Nashville homeless shelter and brought back to Bowling Green, where he spoke with detectives.
Hadzikadunic testified that Bowden claimed he was attacked by his daughter when he entered his apartment after leaving jail, reported stabbing her “two or three times” before wrapping her body and taking her dog to an unknown location.
Bowden remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $500,000 cash bond.