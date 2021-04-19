All the evidence in a case against a man accused of shooting his girlfriend's son has been turned over to the defense.
Harold Bell, 53, of Bowling Green, is charged with murder, first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Bell is accused of killing Desmon Cunningham, 32, of Bowling Green, late April 24 or early April 25 outside the Woodford Street home of Cunningham's mother.
Bell appeared for a hearing Monday over videoconferencing in his criminal case.
Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron said that all discovery evidence has been provided to Bell's attorney, Ken Garrett, and there are no pending forensic tests to be done.
Garrett told Warren Circuit Judge John Grise that he has scheduled a series of three sessions with Bell, who is lodged in Warren County Regional Jail, to go over the evidence with him.
"We should be able to review everything and after 45 days we should be able to tell the court whether we want to set this for trial," Garrett said.
Grise scheduled a pretrial conference for June 7.
Cunningham's death was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department.
Witnesses reported that a get-together at the house became the scene of a physical altercation between Bell and Cunningham.
In a preliminary hearing held last year in Warren District Court, BGPD Detective Sean Johnson testified that Bell pulled out a handgun and attempted to strike Cunningham during the fight, and that Bell fired a shot from the ground that struck Cunningham in the chest.
The bullet also passed through Travious Russell, who reportedly attempted to intervene and is named as the victim in the first-degree assault charge.
Johnson testified that people ran from the scene after the gunshot, and police were contacted the following morning when Russell returned to the scene and found Cunningham's body.
Bell was located April 25 in Jefferson County, Ill., by Illinois State Police.
During the preliminary hearing, Johnson testified that police believed Bell was traveling to St. Louis, where he has relatives.
City police interviewed Bell in jail in Illinois.
“(Bell) made several statements about why he fired the shot,” Johnson said during the hearing last year. “One was that he was in fear of his life, one was that he was trying to shoot in the air and another statement he made was that he was trying to scare Desmon a little bit.”
Bell referred to the shooting as an accident and told police he panicked in the aftermath, which led him to attempt to drive to St. Louis, Johnson said.
