The trial of a Bowling Green man accused of raping a juvenile has been postponed as a number of items of evidence remain to be tested.
Orlando Bejarando Diaz, 35, appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court for a hearing in his case. He is charged with six counts of first-degree rape and one count each of incest and tampering with physical evidence.
The case was set for trial June 23, but Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron filed a motion to continue the trial to a later date.
Cohron said some evidence in the case has been analyzed by the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab.
“We have received lab tests that indicate the presence of saliva as well as presumptive positive testing for semen on two items in this case,” Cohron said. “The KSP lab has informed me they will have all testing completed by September.”
Diaz’s attorney, Julie Barr of the state Department of Public Advocacy, said Diaz was willing to have the trial moved to a later date, and both attorneys requested Warren Circuit Judge John Grise enter an order setting the new date.
Diaz was arrested last year after an investigation by the Bowling Green Police Department.
The investigation began after Diaz brought a 12-year-girl to The Medical Center on March 3, 2020, court records said.
A nurse at the hospital told police the girl was several weeks’ pregnant, and hospital staff learned the girl was from Honduras, spoke little English and had been in the U.S. for about nine months.
The girl initially refused to tell police anything relating to her pregnancy, and Diaz denied knowledge of the pregnancy.
After being taken into protective custody, the girl was interviewed at the Barren River Child Advocacy Center, where she refused to give any information. She was introduced to a therapist, and a follow-up appointment was scheduled March 9, 2020, according to police records.
During that appointment, the juvenile reported Diaz had hurt her and she delivered a baby at home, according to an arrest citation.
The baby was stillborn, and Diaz disposed of the fetus, Cohron said during a prior court hearing.
At another interview at the child advocacy center, the girl alleged that Diaz raped her repeatedly over the previous several months and fathered her child, which she said she delivered on or about the day she was brought to the hospital, the arrest citation said.
Diaz made no statements to police, according to his citation, and he remains in the Warren County Regional Jail.
