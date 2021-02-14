The attorney for a Bowling Green man charged in connection with two overdose deaths is challenging the legality of a traffic stop and seizure of his client’s cellphone.
Tracy Boyd, 53, is under indictment on two counts of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and a count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, in a case that is set for trial May 11 in Warren Circuit Court.
Prosecutors are attempting to tie Boyd to heroin sales that led to the 2019 overdose deaths of Joshua Kinkade and Matthew Dobring.
Kinkade, 32, was found dead Nov. 22, 2019, at an address on Parkhurst Drive, while Dobring, 38, died two days later in Louisville.
According to court records, autopsies for both men showed the presence of fentanyl, methamphetamine and other substances in their systems.
Boyd’s attorney, Alan Simpson, filed a motion in December to suppress all evidence police obtained from Boyd’s cellphone, which was seized by police when Boyd was arrested Nov. 22, 2019, following a traffic stop.
Simpson argues that law enforcement lacked reasonable suspicion to stop Boyd and lacked a warrant or other legal justification to seize his phone.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Adam Turner claims that Boyd was already the subject of an ongoing death/drug trafficking investigation by the time of the traffic stop.
On Friday during a hearing before Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson, two officers testified about their actions surrounding the investigation.
Detective Matt Travis of Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations West Branch testified that he investigated Kinkade’s overdose, during which law enforcement learned that Stephanie Silvano may have supplied the heroin that contributed to his death.
Silvano has pleaded guilty to a count of reckless homicide and three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and awaits sentencing.
Travis said Friday that police set up a drug transaction involving a cooperating witness and Silvano, and when Silvano was arrested on Nov. 22, 2019, she reportedly ingested a package containing some type of illegal drugs and was taken to a local hospital, where she was interviewed by another detective.
“Silvano gave statements about her source of supply, a Black male she knew as ‘C’ or ‘Tracy,’ and identified an apartment on Old Morgantown Road where ‘C’ sold drugs,” Travis said during questioning from Turner.
Silvano also described a white Audi that she said ‘C’ drove, and Travis said he relayed that information to other police to observe the apartment complex and initiate a traffic stop on the Audi.
Bowling Green Police Department Officer David Sterner testified that he followed the Audi for about four blocks before stopping the vehicle at Center Street near East 11th Avenue.
Sterner testified that the window tint on the Audi appeared to be too dark and the temporary tag was not easily visible, giving him legal justification to stop the car.
Police later found that Boyd had an active warrant against him for violating probation or parole, and he was arrested and his phone and money seized.
Questioned by Simpson, Travis said prior contact he may have had with Silvano gave him no indication as to her credibility as a source of information.
Simpson pressed Travis on how Boyd was developed as a suspect.
“(Boyd) was not on anybody’s radar until Ms. Silvano gave a statement implicating him while she was on whatever she was on?” Simpson asked, and Travis acknowledged that police had no prior information about Boyd.
Travis said he believed police had legal justification to stop Boyd due to the “totality of circumstances,” including the overdose death, controlled drug purchase from Silvano and her subsequent information while in custody.
Sterner said he was aware through radio contact with other officers about the ongoing investigation and was instructed by an agent with the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force to confiscate Boyd’s phone once the stop was made.
Sterner said the suspicion of excessive window tinting and the limited visibility of the vehicle tag gave him legal justification to make the traffic stop, but he was aware that the stop was being made as part of drug investigation.
Questioned by Simpson, Sterner said he measured the Audi’s window tint and found that it did not violate the law.
“I did believe the tint wasn’t legal that night and I pointed it out to the driver,” Sterner said.
After the officers testified, Simpson argued that the traffic stop did not pass legal muster and the seizure of the phone amounted to a “fishing expedition.”
“The reason the officer gave was concocted,” Simpson said. “They lied to (Boyd) about the circumstances and acted on unconfirmed, uncorroborated information from a lady at the hospital who was higher than a kite. Boyd was not on their radar until Silvano implicated him after she found out someone had died.”
Turner said that police had the legal pretext to make the traffic stop and seize the phone.
“This was an ongoing death and drug trafficking investigation,” Turner said. “The information Silvano gave us was corroborated.”
Wilson said he would issue a ruling on a future date.
A third co-defendant, Scott Bernauer, has pleaded guilty to charges of reckless homicide by complicity and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He also awaits sentencing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.