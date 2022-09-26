The attorney for a Bowling Green man accused of holding a woman captive in his home for a week and sexually assaulting her said in court Monday she would need time to review the evidence with her client.
Colton Hogendorn, 29, appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court for a pretrial conference in a case in which he is charged with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree strangulation and one count each of first-degree assault and kidnapping.
Another indictment charges Hogendorn with tampering with a witness.
Attorney Alyson McDavitt of the Department of Public Advocacy said Monday that there was a large amount of discovery evidence to go over in the case with Hogendorn and that "technical difficulties" had hindered their ability to review the evidence together, including some documents and pictures.
"Mr. Hogendorn and I have not had an opportunity to review them and I am asking for another pretrial conference," McDavitt said.
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson set another hearing date for Nov. 8.
The Bowling Green Police Department arrested Hogendorn and Chessa Manion, 33, of Bowling Green, on May 13 following an investigation into allegations made by a woman who reported visiting Hogendorn's Chestnut Street apartment on May 2 to smoke marijuana, but was then kept there for another five days and repeatedly raped and sodomized and forcibly administered more drugs.
The woman was able to contact a friend on May 7 who picked her up from the apartment, and she was later treated at an area hospital for second-degree burns, according to prior testimony in Warren District Court.
BGPD Detective Alex Wright testified at a preliminary hearing in May that the woman also appeared to have apparent slashing knife wounds in various stages of healing on her body and that the hospital where she was treated performed a sexual assault kit.
A grand jury indicted Hogendorn in July on charges stemming from the May investigation and identified a second alleged victim, charging him with first-degree, first-degree sodomy and first-degree strangulation based on allegations that the acts occurred some time between March 20-27.
The witness tampering charge resulted from an allegation that Hogendorn induced or attempted to induce the woman who reported the kidnapping and assault allegations to "absent herself or otherwise avoid appearing or testifying" against him at some point after his arrest.
BGPD Detective Alex Wright testified during a May preliminary hearing in Warren District Court that the woman has "varying levels of recollection" of what transpired due to her level of intoxication during that time period, but she described being cut with a knife and burned with a spoon in addition to being sexually assaulted and forced to take Xanax and other narcotics.
Manion has been indicted on charges of complicity to first-degree rape, complicity to first-degree sodomy, complicity to first-degree assault, complicity to first-degree strangulation and complicity to kidnapping.
Manion and Hogendorn both remain held in Warren County Regional Jail.