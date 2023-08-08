The prosecution has turned over evidence in a case involving charges of murder and arson against a Bowling Green man accused of killing his housemate.
Sean Alexander Birge, 28, appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court for a pretrial conference on charges of murder, first-degree arson, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
Birge is accused of causing the death of Wendell Leon Reynolds Jr., 45, by striking him multiple times in the head with a hammer.
Reynolds' body was found Feb. 20 in the rental house at 678 Penns Chapel Road where he lived, in the aftermath of a fire that engulfed the residence.
Birge was known to stay at the house intermittently, according to prior court testimony.
Monday's hearing was the first court appearance for Birge since his arraignment on the charges in May.
Birge's attorney, Jeb Dennis of the Department of Public Advocacy, said he has received discovery evidence from the Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, informing Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines that the file of evidence is extensive and would require quite some time to review it with his client.
Dennis said he is not aware of any lab reports or other forensic testing that is outstanding.
Hines set another pretrial conference for Nov. 6.
The Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department was the first agency to respond to the fire in the early morning hours of Feb. 20, and were joined afterward by the Warren County Sheriff's Office and other responding agencies.
Reynolds' body was found in the back bedroom on a mattress, with a crowbar and a gasoline can lying nearby, according to testimony given in March by WCSO Detective Nick Jewell in Warren District Court.
An autopsy found at least 22 wounds on the back of Reynolds' head and two puncture wounds to his skull.
Law enforcement spoke with neighbors and witnesses at the scene, and through questioning Birge was established as a person of interest.
On the afternoon of Feb. 20, Jewell was informed by a dispatcher that Birge had checked into T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow that day, reportedly due to chest pains.
Jewell traveled to the hospital to speak with Birge.
"He gave me a timeline of where he was, what he was doing and he was already aware that the victim had passed away," Jewell said in March.
Birge claimed to have left the house late the previous night, traveled to Glasgow and returned to Bowling Green.
Jewell said law enforcement later heard from a friend of Birge's who claimed that Birge had left his cell phone with him the night before the fire, reporting that Birge said he planned to " 'accidentally' leave" the phone with him and that "there were a few things he had to do."
Investigators then learned that Birge was working and living in Clarksville, and he agreed on Feb. 23 to be interviewed by Jewell.
"By the end of the interview, Sean had confessed to killing Wendell Reynolds with a hammer," Jewell testified in March.
According to Jewell, the homicide occurred in a separate bedroom from where Reynolds' body was found.
Investigators determined that lighter fluid was poured near the front door of the house and ignited, starting the fire, Jewell said.
Birge is alleged to have thrown the hammer into a river. He is being held without bond in Warren County Regional Jail.