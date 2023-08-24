Former Allen County-based auctioneer Mackie Shelton, whose career came to an end after a federal bid-rigging conviction, was ordered Wednesday to serve an 18-month prison sentence after a judge revoked his probation.
Shelton, 71, of Scottsville, pleaded guilty earlier this year along with Barry Dyer to a count of bid-rigging stemming from actions taken during a 2018 auction in which the two men were accused of demanding $20,000 payoffs from a pair of potential buyers to stop bidding on 349 acres of farmland and tract of timber rights being sold by the estate of Lenita Cole.
Shelton and Dyer were prepared to continue bidding up the price if they didn't receive the payoffs, and the buyers made the payoffs and bought the land for $158,200 less than they were prepared to pay for it.
In May, Shelton and Dyer were each fined $250,000, placed on probation for three years and ordered to serve 26 weekends in jail.
Since then, however, Shelton found himself again embroiled in legal trouble after filing complaints against James Cook and Barry Claypool, who both participated in the 2018 auction and provided information to authorities in the criminal case.
Shelton's complaints were filed with the Kentucky Board of Auctioneers, Kentucky Real Estate Commission and Kentucky Association of Realtors and claimed that Cook and Claypool should lose their licenses for allowing the sale to proceed "when they knew a crime was taking place."
Federal prosecutors argued those complaints amounted to retaliation by Shelton and sought to have Shelton's probation extended, and U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers found earlier this month that Shelton's complaints violated the terms of his probation.
In court on Wednesday, Stivers revoked Shelton's probation and ordered him to report to prison Friday, saying that the complaints he filed demonstrated that Shelton had not accepted responsibility for his actions.
"I look back now and feel like at the initial sentencing, I was too lenient," Stivers said in court. "The chilling effect of allowing convicted criminals to retaliate against the people who reported on them and assisted in the prosecution of their crimes would undermine all cooperation."
Jariel Rendell, trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division, sought to have Shelton imprisoned for his violation, arguing Wednesday that the complaints against the witnesses continued a troubling pattern of behavior dating back to the auction.
"An old saying comes to mind – fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me," Rendell said during the hearing. "This is an unpleasant situation for all of us. We're all here because of the defendant's actions, his choices ... it was brazen the day of the auction and in some ways, it's more brazen to breach this court's trust."
Shelton's attorney, David Broderick, argued against imprisonment for Shelton, saying that Shelton has withdrawn the complaints against Cook and Claypool, paid restitution to the Cole estate and surrendered his auction and real estate licenses.
Broderick also cited Shelton's age and health concerns, noting that Shelton is on regular insulin treatments to address his diabetes.
"I believe (probation) is still a protection to the public from any future crimes of the defendant," Broderick said. "With the exception of sending the letters, there's been no suggestion of any other criminal conduct at all of any nature."
Shelton, who has served 16 of his 26 weekends in jail as of Wednesday, also spoke on his own behalf, offering an apology and asking for mercy from Stivers.
"I sure didn't mean to do anything to break my probation," Shelton said while addressing the court. "Had I known that I was doing wrong, there's no way I would've done it ... My life has been affected by this more than most people know. This is something I'll never outlive. I made a mistake and I'm trying to pay my penance and I would appreciate if you'd give me another chance."
That plea was not well-received by Stivers, who said he found Shelton's assertion that he did not know he was wrong to file the complaints "flat-out insulting."
Stivers said he was shocked when he learned of the complaints, which were disclosed by federal prosecutors when they filed the motion to extend Shelton's probation.
"I don't pretend to know Mr. Shelton's heart. I can only go by his actions, which seem to reflect arrogance and a total lack of judgment," Stivers said. "I think I was lenient with him and instead of accepting that and moving forward, he insisted on returning to this matter."