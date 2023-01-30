GLASGOW — A former Barren County Middle School teacher who was arrested following allegations of improper sexual contact with a student was sentenced Monday to 17 years in prison.
William Kyle Gardner, 30, of Horse Cave, was sentenced in Barren Circuit Court in three separate criminal cases involving the same juvenile victim.
Gardner had previously pleaded guilty in one of the cases to three counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and a count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.
In a second case in Barren County, Gardner pleaded guilty to an additional count of each of the preceding charges plus a count of tampering with a witness.
A third case, originating in Metcalfe County, led to Gardner pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
Plea agreements in each of the three cases, called for Gardner to serve a 17-year sentence, and Barren Circuit Judge John Alexander directed Gardner to serve those sentences concurrently.
Gardner's sentencing had been delayed more than a month after his previous attorney, Johnny Bell, moved to withdraw from the case in December.
Gardner appeared in court Monday alongside a court-appointed public defender.
The Barren County Sheriff's Office began investigating Gardner in 2019 after receiving information that a then-13-year-old juvenile had been subjected to sexual contact by the teacher.
The juvenile reported during an interview at the Barren River Child Advocacy Center that there were at least five occasions in which sexual contact occurred with Gardner, according to an arrest citation from Oct. 26, 2019.
Gardner was brought to the sheriff’s office in Barren County for an interview.
“During that time (Gardner) admitted to having sexual intercourse with the female juvenile on three different occasions,” the 2019 citation said. “(Gardner) also admitted blocking the female juvenile on Snapchat because he thought someone may have found out about their relationship and feared getting into trouble.”
Gardner was released on bond from Barren County Corrections Center, only to be arrested again in July 2020 after reportedly having contact with the juvenile in violation of a court order.
The BCSO was informed of allegations that Gardner had reportedly taken the juvenile to the Horse Cave Motel that month.
“Gardner exited the vehicle with the juvenile victim,” BCSO Detective Adam Bow said in the arrest citation from 2020. “They then entered the room that Gardner had rented. They stayed in the room around an hour. They then exited the room and Gardner returned to the area of the victim’s residence.”
The juvenile later reported additional sexual contact took place and that William Gardner had told her not to testify against him in the pending 2019 criminal case.
A Metcalfe County grand jury indicted Gardner in 2020, charging him with offenses stemming from allegations of illegal sexual contact with a minor between May 1 and May 16, 2020.