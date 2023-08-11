Guy Turcotte's tenure with the Glasgow Police Department, marked by tumult that has included lawsuits and a pending criminal case against him, has come to an end following his termination Thursday.
The GPD issued a news release Friday morning saying that the termination was recommended by Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse following a due process hearing in the wake of a disciplinary matter.
Turcotte, 57, had been placed on paid administrative leave in the wake of accusations that he inappropriately touched a woman at her workplace on Jan. 28.
Following the July 18 disciplinary hearing presided over by Royse, the mayor issued a written decision Thursday finding that Turcotte violated GPD's policies of ethics and the department's code of conduct, recommending immediate termination.
The recommendation noted that three employees at the pet grooming business where the interaction between Turcotte and the woman took place filed separate sworn complaints with the GPD.
"This was not a setting where Officer Turcotte was around people with whom he was even remotely acquainted," Royse said in his finding recommending termination. "This was a commercial business environment, and he was essentially interacting with strangers. In this particular context, I find that there is no scenario where Officer Turcotte's comments and behavior would even be remotely acceptable."
The woman sought and received an interpersonal protective order against Turcotte in Barren Family Court, with the woman testifying in court that Turcotte "placed his hand on her upper thigh/groin area, at her panty line, and that he held his hand there, holding (the woman) against his body, for approximately five seconds," according to available court records.
Turcotte admitted at that hearing in family court that he did not ask for permission to touch the woman, testifying that he is "just a naturally 'touchy feely' person."
Royse's order noted the protective order "impedes Officer Turcotte's ability to do his job" in addition to the "image and perception problems that exist" with a police officer on the force subject to an active protective order.
Turcotte did not attend the disciplinary hearing.
His attorney, Matt Baker, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
The complaint against Turcotte forms the basis for a misdemeanor harassment charge against the former officer, brought following an investigation by Kentucky State Police.
A criminal complaint filed in the harassment case features an allegation from the woman that she was unable to pull away from him after he pulled her to his side and that he "described his hand placement as being below her panty line where her hip meets her thigh and an inch or two from her crotch."
That case is pending in Barren District Court, where Turcotte has pleaded not guilty. He is due back in court Thursday for a pretrial conference in that case.
Royse's findings also noted that witnesses at the disciplinary hearing testified that, during a 2021 visit to the pet grooming business while off duty, Turcotte opened his suit jacket and flashed his gun and badge while stating "it's OK, I'm a cop" as he entered a restricted, employee-only space in the business.
Employees also testified that Turcotte made "weird and creepy" comments to them during visits to the business.
Turcotte joined the GPD as its chief in 2011, then resigned from the position in 2014 to become the department's lieutenant colonel of support services.
After resigning as chief, Turcotte pursued two unsuccessful lawsuits against the city of Glasgow and then-Mayor Dick Doty.
In 2015, Turcotte alleged in Barren Circuit Court that he was unlawfully stripped of his authority, defamed by a colleague and unlawfully reduced in rank and pay grade following his resignation.
The suit was dismissed in 2017 by Barren Circuit Judge John Alexander in an order granting summary judgment to the defendants.
Turcotte filed his second lawsuit in 2018 against the city, the GPD, Doty and then-GPD Chief Guy Howie, alleging that a proposed reassignment from lieutenant colonel to officer and a reduction in pay was done in retaliation for his previous lawsuit against the city.
That matter was dismissed in Barren Circuit Court in 2019, with Alexander again granting summary judgment to the defendants.
Turcotte is named as a defendant, along with two other officers, in a wrongful death lawsuit pending in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green.
Turcotte and the other officers are accused of using excessive force during a 2020 encounter with Jeremy Marr, leading to his death.
Attorneys for Turcotte and the other officers maintain that they acted appropriately in response to Marr's actions.
Turcotte unsuccessfully ran for Barren County Sheriff in 2022, coming in third out of three Republican candidates during last year's primary election.