Weeks after losing his job with the Glasgow Police Department, former GPD Officer Guy Turcotte is appealing his termination.
Turcotte, who joined GPD as its chief in 2011, was recommended for termination by Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse, who found after an administrative hearing in July that the former officer violated the police department’s policies of ethics and code of conduct based on allegations that Turcotte behaved inappropriately around women at a Glasgow business.
Attorney Matt Baker filed an appeal with Barren Circuit Court on behalf of Turcotte that called Royse’s findings “arbitrary and capricious, and not supported by evidence or by law.”
The appeal names the city of Glasgow and GPD as defendants.
Royse presided last month over an administrative hearing in which three women who were employed at a pet grooming business testified about multiple alleged instances of inappropriate behavior and comments by Turcotte at the business.
One of the women ended up receiving an interpersonal protective order against Turcotte earlier this year in Barren Family Court and is now the complaining witness against Turcotte in an active criminal case in which the former officer is charged with a misdemeanor count of harassment.
Turcotte has pleaded not guilty to the charge in Barren District Court, and Baker asserts that the administrative hearing “was improper” while the criminal case is pending.
Turcotte did not attend the hearing, which records provided by the city of Glasgow indicate was held over Baker’s objection.
Baker asserted Turcotte’s constitutional right against incriminating himself at the time of the hearing, and said Friday he is considering an argument on appeal that the administrative hearing violated Turcotte’s due process rights.
Baker also claims that the evidence at the hearing did not support a decision to terminate Turcotte.
“I just didn’t find that these witnesses testified credibly,” Baker said Friday. “Their stories were all over the board.”
Attorney Ian Loos, representing the Glasgow Police Department, said he will be filing a response to Baker’s appeal in the near future and will request a schedule for filing briefs from Barren Circuit Judge John Alexander.
“We believe Mayor Royse’s decision was proper and appropriate, and we hope to have this appeal resolved in a very timely fashion,” Loos said. “We don’t believe there’s any issues meriting reversal of the mayor’s decision. I thought Mayor Royse’s decision was very thoughtful, very thorough and addressed appropriately all the evidence and issues raised during the administrative hearing.”
The ongoing harassment case against Turcotte is based on allegations from a woman who said that the officer met with her in January at the dog grooming business where she worked to discuss grooming services for his dog.
According to court records, the woman recalled discussing Turcotte’s employment with the GPD and mentioning to him that she carries several items to protect herself because she has a fear of being kidnapped.
Turcotte allegedly commented that the woman was “cute” and implied that he could understand why someone would kidnap her.
Turcotte is alleged to have taken a photo of the woman as she bent over while grooming his dog and to have made inappropriate physical contact with her after he paid.
The woman reported that Turcotte pulled her to his side and placed his hand “below her panty line where her hip meets her thigh and an inch or two from her crotch,” according to a criminal complaint filed in the harassment case.
Turcotte was placed on leave by the GPD in February after the woman received a protective order against the officer.
Royse said in his findings recommending termination that he saw “no scenario where Officer Turcotte’s comments and behavior would even be remotely acceptable” and that the protective order impeded Turcotte’s ability to do his job.