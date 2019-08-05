After being sentenced to five years in prison for multiple drug-trafficking counts, a former Western Kentucky University and Bowling Green High School football standout was granted shock probation Monday, provided he complies with several conditions.
In mid-June, Warren Circuit Judge John Grise sentenced Nacarius M. Fant, 23, of Bowling Green, to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of drug trafficking.
Grise sentenced Fant on three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than four grams, cocaine) and two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than four grams, cocaine). Fant pleaded guilty to the charges in March, at the time accepting a plea agreement recommending the five-year sentence and dismissing an additional charge of selling a simulated controlled substance. The charges stemmed from a six-week investigation last year, during which a confidential informant arranged to buy cocaine from Fant several times.
According to an arrest citation, four drug deals between Fant and the informant took place in July 2018 and August 2018, involving a total of 32 grams of cocaine sold for $1,920.
The last transaction, made Aug. 14, 2018, was recorded and led to Fant’s arrest in the 1000 block of Elm Street by Kentucky State Police. A vehicle search at the time led to the discovery of $480 in the center console and a small bag of suspected cocaine, according to an arrest citation.
According to a shock probation order issued in Warren Circuit Court on Monday, Fant entered a motion July 16 seeking for his sentence to be suspended. That motion was granted and Fant has been placed on probation, provided he does not commit another offense, maintains suitable employment and reports to a probation officer, among other conditions.
Shock probation is a form of early release available to first-time offenders convicted of certain low-level felonies.
Between 2014 and 2017, Fant played wide receiver for WKU, helping the Hilltoppers to Conference USA titles in 2015 and 2016. WKU also won three bowl games during his time there. Fant finished his career at WKU with 117 receptions for 1,273 yards and six touchdowns.
As a football standout at BGHS, Fant helped the Purples to three Class 5A state championships from 2011-13. He set every single-game, single-season and career receiving record at BGHS and was named Kentucky Mr. Football in 2013.
