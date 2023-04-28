A judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought against Western Kentucky University by former WKU general counsel Deborah Wilkins in which she accused the university of wrongfully terminating her and WKU President Timothy Caboni of defaming her.
The order dismissing the case was entered April 12 by Warren Circuit Judge Chris Cohron, with the document indicating that all parties involved agreed to this step.
Wilkins’ attorney, Matt Baker, said that Wilkins was “ready to move on” from a legal battle that had been pending for a year in Warren Circuit Court.
“Collectively, we just decided to move on and that’s basically the long and short of it,” Baker said. “I still believe in her position and I know that she still very much believes in her position, but at some point it just becomes time to turn the page.”
Wilkins began serving as WKU’s general counsel in 1994 before being reassigned in 2020 to a newly created position of interim Title IX coordinator and senior adviser to the president.
Wilkins was relieved of her responsibilities in 2021, though court records indicate that WKU paid out the balance of her employment agreement, which expired June 30, 2022.
In April 2022, Wilkins sued WKU, Caboni, WKU executive vice president for strategy, operations and finance Susan Howarth, now-retired WKU director of human resources Tony Glisson, executive director of public radio services and staff regent David Brinkley and WKU Board of Regents chairman Phillip Bale.
Current WKU general counsel Andrea Anderson was added as a defendant in an amended complaint filed in November, when Wilkins alleged age discrimination after a younger applicant was hired for the position of executive director of WKU’s office of institutional equity/Title IX coordinator.
WKU responded to that claim by asserting that Wilkins failed to allege she was eligible for rehire by WKU after her termination.
Along with claims of wrongful termination and defamation, Wilkins’ lawsuit alleged violations of Kentucky civil rights and whistleblower acts, fraud, invasion of privacy, falsification of business records and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Wilkins alleged in her lawsuit that she was marginalized while a member of Caboni’s cabinet, with a series of administrative reorganizations leading to appointments of new vice presidents and provosts who were paid “well in excess” of Wilkins’ salary despite having less experience.
An offer to buyout her contract was reportedly extended and then rescinded by Caboni in 2020, with Wilkins claiming the president informed her the WKU Board of Regents would not approve the offer.
Wilkins said in her suit that she received no operational support or funding for the work in her new position, which Wilkins characterized in the lawsuit as a “forced transfer.”
Wilkins received a termination letter in 2021 during a meeting at the WKU provost’s office that included the provost, the chair of the board of regents and an attorney.
The letter stated that Wilkins had created an “intimidating and unproductive” environment through “aggressive and unprofessional” communications with faculty and staff.
“As well, your conduct creates questions about whether you are faithfully advancing the interests of the University or, instead, pursuing your own apparent animus towards the administration,” the letter said. “In short, your relationships with personnel across campus, and your relationship with the University is broken. These problems have only escalated since the final months of your tenure as General Counsel.”
WKU filed a response to the lawsuit in May through attorney Gregg Hovious that contended that Wilkins relied on “a self-serving and baseless set of allegations” to form the backbone of a “scattershot and indiscriminate complaint.”
The response disputed Wilkins’ allegations and asserted that Wilkins was openly hostile to Caboni after he became WKU president in 2017 and that the period before her termination was marked by “several years of erratic, unprofessional, aggressive and intimidating behavior that indicated Wilkins was no longer advancing the interests of WKU.”
According to Hovious’ filing, Caboni received complaints from two senior WKU administrators in 2019 who were concerned that Wilkins had been monitoring their email accounts.
Confronted by Caboni, Wilkins reportedly said the searches were legitimate and related to efforts to respond to open records requests and discovery requests in ongoing lawsuits.
WKU filed multiple motions to dismiss the lawsuit, and a memorandum filed on March 20 goes into depth addressing many of Wilkins’ claims.
In that memo, Hovious argued that WKU was entitled to governmental immunity from liability on Wilkins’ claims of breach of contract, wrongful discharge, fraud, invasion of privacy, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Hovious said that Wilkins failed to establish that WKU breached her contract, arguing that WKU had no obligation to extend the contract beyond June 30, 2022.
Wilkins’ defamation claim against Caboni, which concerned remarks about her that were in her termination letter, fell short because she did not establish that the remarks were published to a third party.
Though the suit cited publication of the letter in a 2021 Daily News story, the Daily News received a redacted version of the letter through an open records request.
“Thus, to the extent Wilkins claims the reason for the university’s decision (to terminate) defamed her, she cannot rely upon the production of the letter in a redacted format in response to the Open Records Act as publication of those statements,” Hovious said in the memo supporting WKU’s motions to dismiss. “To the contrary, the redaction indicates that WKU actively made attempts to protect Wilkins’ privacy and the reasons for her separation from public view.”
Wilkins alleged in her fraud claim that she accepted Caboni’s buyout offer in 2020 before it was rescinded and she was assigned a new position, but Hovious countered that Wilkins knew as the university’s general counsel that actions on employment contracts were subject to approval by the board of regents and she understood that Caboni lacked authority to bind WKU to any buyout.
Hovious also argued that Wilkins failed to establish that the emotional distress she allegedly suffered was severe enough for her to collect damages on an intentional infliction of emotional distress claim.
“Here, Wilkins has alleged that her separation from employment and the reason stated for her being relieved of her duties in the (termination) letter constitute the basis of her claim,” Hovious said in the March memo. “However, neither her separation itself nor even the reasons stated for the separation amount to the outrageous and egregious conduct that is necessary to properly state a claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress.”