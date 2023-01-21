Customers visit local bars and pubs at downtown Bowling Green’s Fountain Row entertainment destination center on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, 2023. The city’s Board of Commissioners is expected to receive a recommendation to expand the EDC’s operating schedule from Fridays and Saturdays to seven days a week at its January retreat, according to the city’s downtown development coordinator Telia Butler. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Customers visit local bars and pubs at downtown Bowling Green’s Fountain Row entertainment destination center on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, 2023. The city’s Board of Commissioners is expected to receive a recommendation to expand the EDC’s operating schedule from Fridays and Saturdays to seven days a week at its January retreat, according to the city’s downtown development coordinator Telia Butler. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Customers visit local bars and pubs at downtown Bowling Green’s Fountain Row entertainment destination center on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, 2023. The city’s Board of Commissioners is expected to receive a recommendation to expand the EDC’s operating schedule from Fridays and Saturdays to seven days a week at its January retreat, according to the city’s downtown development coordinator Telia Butler. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Customers visit local bars and pubs at downtown Bowling Green’s Fountain Row entertainment destination center on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, 2023. The city’s Board of Commissioners is expected to receive a recommendation to expand the EDC’s operating schedule from Fridays and Saturdays to seven days a week at its January retreat, according to the city’s downtown development coordinator Telia Butler. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Customers visit local bars and pubs at downtown Bowling Green’s Fountain Row entertainment destination center on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, 2023. The city’s Board of Commissioners is expected to receive a recommendation to expand the EDC’s operating schedule from Fridays and Saturdays to seven days a week at its January retreat, according to the city’s downtown development coordinator Telia Butler. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Customers visit local bars and pubs at downtown Bowling Green’s Fountain Row entertainment destination center on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, 2023. The city’s Board of Commissioners is expected to receive a recommendation to expand the EDC’s operating schedule from Fridays and Saturdays to seven days a week at its January retreat, according to the city’s downtown development coordinator Telia Butler. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Customers visit local bars and pubs at downtown Bowling Green’s Fountain Row entertainment destination center on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, 2023. The city’s Board of Commissioners is expected to receive a recommendation to expand the EDC’s operating schedule from Fridays and Saturdays to seven days a week at its January retreat, according to the city’s downtown development coordinator Telia Butler. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Customers visit local bars and pubs at downtown Bowling Green’s Fountain Row entertainment destination center on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, 2023. The city’s Board of Commissioners is expected to receive a recommendation to expand the EDC’s operating schedule from Fridays and Saturdays to seven days a week at its January retreat, according to the city’s downtown development coordinator Telia Butler. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Customers visit local bars and pubs at downtown Bowling Green’s Fountain Row entertainment destination center on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, 2023. The city’s Board of Commissioners is expected to receive a recommendation to expand the EDC’s operating schedule from Fridays and Saturdays to seven days a week at its January retreat, according to the city’s downtown development coordinator Telia Butler. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Customers visit local bars and pubs at downtown Bowling Green’s Fountain Row entertainment destination center on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, 2023. The city’s Board of Commissioners is expected to receive a recommendation to expand the EDC’s operating schedule from Fridays and Saturdays to seven days a week at its January retreat, according to the city’s downtown development coordinator Telia Butler. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Downtown Bowling Green’s Fountain Row entertainment destination center is expected to expand its operating schedule from Fridays and Saturdays to seven days a week.
“Starting small was a test to see how the community would react and be responsible before we take it to the next level and expand,” said Telia Butler, the city’s downtown development coordinator.
Bowling Green’s Board of Commissioners positively received a recommendation to change the schedule at its work session on Thursday. The hours will remain where they currently are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
One of the reasons businesses have requested expansion is that their events aren’t limited to Fridays and Saturdays. Butler said expansion should go into effect “by spring for sure,” and the EDC’s signage and website will need to be updated to reflect the new schedule.
“We want it to be as seamless as possible, probably closer to March, maybe even mid-March to April,” Butler said. “... You’ve got to give the people what they want.”
Butler said the implementation of the EDC, which launched in July, “went way smoother than a lot of the business owners even expected.”
“I haven’t received any complaints from the businesses at all,” she said. “As a matter of fact, a couple more have expressed interest in joining.”
Butler shared that, according to the Bowling Green Police Department, calls during the EDC’s operating window have remained steady.
“The EDC didn’t have any kind of negative impact,” Butler said.
Owensboro and Paducah also have entertainment districts for their downtown areas, with Owensboro utilizing the same schedule as Bowling Green before adding another day.
“We used a lot of help from Owensboro and Paducah when we set this up,” Butler said.
The Fountain Row entertainment destination center allows patrons to take alcoholic beverages out of participating businesses in specially branded cups, as long as they remain within outlined boundaries.