Bowling Green managed to take out the record high Monday, hitting 97, clearing the hurdle by two degrees. Similar record-shattering afternoons are on the way to start October, with both Tuesday and Wednesday's record highs in jeopardy as well as the all-time October record is 94. Luckily, our hot afternoons look to finally come to an end as a dry late-week cold front sweeps through to finally give us some comfortable days and crisp Autumn nights ... at least for the weekend. For more weather information, visit http://wxornotBG.com.
- Tuesday: High 97º/Low 70º Mostly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 97º/Low 68º Mostly Sunny
- Thursday: High 92º/Low 55º Mostly Sunny
- Friday: High 75º/Low 50º Mostly Sunny
- Saturday: High 81º/Low 60º Mostly Sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.