Things will be slightly cloudier for our Saturday afternoon thanks to high pressure scooting off to the east and a disturbance sliding on in. Can't rule out a sprinkle, but for the most part we're staying dry, hot and humid as the summerlike pattern is back to close out September. Skies stay dry into the workweek, with temperatures soaring to near-record territory. For more weather information, visit http://wxornotBG.com.
- Saturday: High 93º/Low 70º Partly Cloudy
- Sunday: High 95º/Low 70º Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 95º/Low 70º Mostly Sunny
- Tuesday: High 95º/Low 68º Mostly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 94º/Low 68º Mostly Sunny
