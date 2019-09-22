A weak disturbance will shift through the area Sunday night, giving us our first chance at appreciable rainfall in over three weeks! We're dry today, though, with highs remaining around 90. High temperatures fall back into the low 80s with low humidity as we enter another dry spell to start the workweek. Temperatures remain above normal but it will feel much more comfortable. Heat and showers return for the back half. For more weather information, visit http://wxornotBG.com.
- Sunday: High 90º/Low 65º Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 82°/Low 55° AM Storms, Mostly Sunny
- Tuesday: High 84º/Low 60º Mostly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 88º/Low 65º Isolated PM Storms
- Thursday: High 90º/Low 67º Mostly Sunny
