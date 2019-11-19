Cloudy skies will be joined by hit-and-miss light rain showers Tuesday morning. We should dry out this afternoon, with highs topping out near 55. Sunshine brings warmer temperatures Wednesday, before a series of disturbances brings likely rain chances to the forecast through the last half of the workweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Tuesday: High 54˚/Low 38˚ Scattered AM Showers
- Wednesday: High 58˚/Low 37˚ Partly Sunny
- Thursday: High 63˚/Low 40˚ Showers Likely
- Friday: High 55˚/Low 46˚ Showers Likely
- Saturday: High 48˚/Low 34˚ Scattered Showers
