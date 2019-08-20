A rinse and repeat forecast remains for another day, with Tuesday afternoon highs in the mid-90s, along with heat indices breaking 100. Scattered storm chances will be present in the afternoon, some of which could be severe, before subsiding with the loss of daytime heating tonight. More prominent chances for showers and storms will arrive late Wednesday into Thursday, with a cold front approaching and stalling out near the region. Luckily, cooler temperatures will join the party as well. For more forecast details, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Tuesday: High 94˚/Low 73˚ Scattered PM Storms
- Wednesday: High 92°/Low 70° Isolated Storms
- Thursday: High 87˚/Low 68˚ Scattered Storms
- Friday: High 84˚/Low 66˚ Scattered Storms
- Saturday: High 85˚/Low 65˚ Scattered Storms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.