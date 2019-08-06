A hot and balmy start will lead into pop-up storm chances Tuesday afternoon, as a cold front approaches from the west. As this front moves through tonight, an uptick in storm coverage is expected. For Wednesday, a weak disturbance will keep pop-up storm chances in the forecast, before another cold front increases storm chances again late Thursday into Friday. For more forecast details, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Tuesday: High 90˚/Low 69˚ Scattered PM Storms
- Wednesday High 86˚/Low 67˚ Isolated Storms
- Thursday: High 88˚/Low 68˚ Scattered PM Storms
- Friday: High 86˚/Low 69˚ Scattered Storms
- Saturday: High 86˚/Low 67˚ Isolated Storms
