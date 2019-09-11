The heat and humidity will show no remorse Wednesday, with heat indices across all of southcentral Kentucky hovering around the 100 mark this afternoon. An isolated storm or two may appear, but the vast majority of the area will stay dry. Thermometers will climb a little Thursday into Friday, before a weak cold front brings a little relief to start the weekend. For a more in-depth forecast analysis, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Wednesday: High 94°/Low 72° Isolated PM Storm
- Thursday: High 95°/Low 70° Mostly Sunny
- Friday: High 96˚/Low 72˚ Isolated PM Storms
- Saturday: High 90˚/Low 70˚ Mostly Sunny
- Sunday: High 91˚/Low 68˚ Mostly Sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.