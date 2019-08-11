A rinse and repeat forecast is on tap for Sunday. High pressure continues to dictate our pattern, supplying lots of sunshine, heat and humidity to go around. We’ll see even hotter temperatures arrive Monday, along with pop-up storm chances, before a more prominent storm system sets its sites on our area come Tuesday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Sunday: High 92˚/Low 66˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 95˚/Low 68˚ Isolated Storms
- Tuesday: High 94˚/Low 70˚ Scattered Storms
- Wednesday: High 88˚/Low 71˚ Isolated Showers
- Thursday: High 87˚/Low 68˚ Mostly Sunny
