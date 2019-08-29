Impeccable weather will stay in place Thursday, thanks to an area of high pressure near our vicinity. Lots of sunshine will be joined by highs near 85, with humidity remaining comfortable as well. Winds turn southerly Friday through the long holiday weekend, resulting in warmer temperatures topping out around 90. The good news is that we should remain dry, under rays of sun through this time. For more detailed forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Thursday: High 83˚/Low 56˚ Mostly Sunny
- Friday: High 89˚/Low 64˚ Mostly Sunny
- Saturday: High 91˚/Low 66˚ Mostly Sunny
- Sunday: High 90˚/Low 65˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 91˚/Low 68˚ Mostly Sunny
