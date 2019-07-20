Southcentral Kentuckians will continue to bake in remorseless summer weather conditions Saturday. A combination of lifeless winds, parched sunshine and high humidity will make for heat indices of 105 to 110. This will continue through much of Sunday, before scattered storm chances precede a heat-freeing cold front during the late afternoon and evening hours. Check out http://wxornotBG.com for a more in-depth forecast.
- Saturday: High 94˚/Low 75˚ Mostly Sunny
- Sunday: High 93˚/Low 73˚ Scattered PM Storms
- Monday: High 84˚/Low 71˚ Scattered Storms
- Tuesday: High 81˚/Low 67˚ Mostly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 84˚/Low 64˚ Mostly Sunny
